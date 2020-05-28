More Than $165 Million Headed to 502 Missouri Nursing Homes to Aid Coronavirus Response

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), commends the Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement that 502 skilled nursing facilities in Missouri will be receiving a total of nearly $165.4 million in additional coronavirus relief funding.

“This is a scary time for older Americans, especially as they are separated from loved ones to help protect their health during this pandemic,” said Blunt. “Nursing homes have faced a tremendously difficult and important task in trying to keep high-risk seniors safe. Those efforts will continue and we need to make sure they have the support they need. The funding announced today can be used for additional personal protective equipment, testing capacity, staffing and more. I will continue working with the administration to give seniors and their families the peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to be sure they are getting the care they need.”

As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to include a total of $100 billion for hospitals and health care providers in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (CARES) Act and an additional $75 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

Blunt previously announced that Missouri had received two funding allocations, $618 million and $175 million, for hospitals and health care providers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.