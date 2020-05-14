Missouri’s Namesake Ship

(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/Released)

USS Missouri Departs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for Sea Trials

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (May 10, 2020) – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) is shown above departing Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after completing a scheduled extended dry-docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA). During the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank blasting and coating, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, and made enhancements to mechanical and electrical systems. Following sea trials, the crew will work together to maintain readiness prior to completing their certification for overseas deployment to support theater and national tasking.