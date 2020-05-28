Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update

(May 26, 2020) – Missouri gas prices have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.62/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations. Gas prices in Missouri are 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri is priced at $1.32/g today while the most expensive is $1.93/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.32/g while the highest is $1.93/g, a difference of 61.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.96/g today. The national average is up 22.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 86.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Missouri and the national average going back ten years:

May 26, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

May 26, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 26, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 26, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 26, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

May 26, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 26, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

May 26, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 26, 2011: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

May 26, 2010: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City – $1.68/g, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.60/g.

Topeka – $1.69/g, up 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.62/g.

St. Louis – $1.78/g, up 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

“Average gasoline prices across the U.S. continue to recover as more motorists take back to the roads as states relax previous shelter-in-place orders and begin filling their tanks, driving demand to continue rising,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Since demand is a major ingredient in what drives gasoline prices and demand is likely to continue to rebound, it is also pushing the price of both crude oil and gas prices higher. Unfortunately, thus far, refiners have started to input more crude oil into their refineries, but there has been some lag as refiners remain cautious on flooding the market with unwanted products. As long as COVID-19 cases continue to drop over time and provinces re-open, I suspect it is only a matter of time before average price hits the $2 per gallon mark again- which could happen as early as this week.”

GasBuddy is the voice for gas prices and only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.