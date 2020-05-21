Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update

(May 18, 2020) – Missouri gas prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.51/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations. Gas prices in Missouri are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 102.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri is priced at $1.25/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of $1.14/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.25/g while the highest is $2.39/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.86/g today. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 99.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Missouri and the national average going back ten years:

May 18, 2019: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 18, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 18, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

May 18, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

May 18, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

May 18, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 18, 2013: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 18, 2012: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

May 18, 2011: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

May 18, 2010: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City – $1.57/g, up 11.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.45/g.

Topeka – $1.59/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.58/g.

St. Louis – $1.67/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.67/g.

“The recovery in gasoline prices has continued across much of the country thanks to recovery in fuel demand as states re-open and motorists get out of the house as temperatures are more conducive to outdoor activity. Oil prices continue to follow the gasoline-led recovery, with challenges still seen for portions of the refined oil barrel, including diesel and jet fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s been a dramatic turn of events- a month ago, gasoline was the least wanted portion of the barrel, and refiners acted quickly to respond to gasoline demand that dropped in half, but now as cabin fever hits Americans, gasoline demand has rebounded notably, which has caused oil prices to follow. Expect the uptick to continue as we approach Memorial Day, but prices will still set multi-year lows for the holiday and may for a good portion of the summer as well, so there should remain optimism with motorists- summer gas prices will remain quite low compared to previous years.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from a diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.