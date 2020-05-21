Missouri State to Award 2,872 Degrees for Spring 2020

By University Communications

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MSU will be unable to recognize its graduates at its previously scheduled May 15 spring commencement ceremonies.

But that doesn’t mean commencement is canceled.

Celebrate later this year

Spring 2020 graduates have two opportunities to participate in commencement later this year at JQH Arena.

The first will be Oct. 18, the Sunday after #BearsHomecoming.

The second will be Dec. 11 at the scheduled fall ceremonies.

More details about ceremony times and procedures will be released in the weeks ahead.

About the graduates

Missouri State will confer 2,168 bachelor’s degrees, 592 master’s degrees, 98 doctorate degrees and 14 specialist degrees.

Past the standard expectations, the university will recognize 117 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in the Honors College.

The university will also recognize students who will graduate with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher:

202 students will graduate summa cum laude (with GPAs between 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale)

220 students will graduate magna cum laude (with GPAs between 3.75-3.89)

398 students will graduate cum laude (with GPAs between 3.5-3.74)