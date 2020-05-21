Missouri Route 14 (Mount Vernon Street) in Nixa: Widening Project Set to Begin Week of June 1

NIXA, Mo. Christian County – Drivers can expect traffic impacts and potential delays along Missouri Route 14 (Mount Vernon Street) west of U.S. Route 160/Missouri Route 13 in Nixa when a widening project begins the week of June 1, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Route 14 will be widened to five lanes — two lanes in each direction with a center-turn lane — between Estes Street and a point west of Christian County Route M/Nicholas Road.

Here’s a look at the project:

Widen Route 14 to five lanes – add a new lane in each direction, creating a five lane roadway with two lanes in each direction with a center-turn lane

Add turn lanes at Nicholas Road, Truman Road and Tiffany Boulevard

Install new storm drains with curb and gutter

Replace traffic signals with new signals to accommodate the new lanes

Build sidewalks in areas (City of Nixa contributing to the cost of sidewalks)

Project website: Mount Vernon Street (Route 14) Widening

Traffic impacts:

Lane closings during lower traffic volume times

Route 14 and side streets closed at times for storm drain pipe installations. Road closings announced well in advance of the traffic impacts.

Business entrances closed half at a time or one entrance closed if other entrances exist. Businesses will be notified in advance of entrance work.

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

The project is scheduled for completion by early June 2021.

The prime contractor is D & E Plumbing of Nixa.

The total estimated project cost is $8.4 million.