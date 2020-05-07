Missouri REALTORS® March 2020 Market Statistics Report

In the month of March 6,245 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.2 billion, and homes sold at a consistent pace in March, staying on the market for an average of 67 days. That’s two days additional when compared to March 2019. The median sales price for the month was $172,500. That is a 6.8 percent increase compared to March 2019.

Regarding first quarter results, 15,459 homes were sold in Missouri from January to March. The total quarterly sales volume topped $3 billion and homes sold at a decreased pace during the first quarter of 2020, staying on the market 4 days longer than the same three-month period in 2019. The median sales price for the first quarter decreased 3.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019, coming in at $165,800.

Additionally, interest rates in March remained steady and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.45 percent in March; down from 3.47 percent in February. By comparison, the interest rate in March of last year was 4.27 percent.