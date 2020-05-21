Questions for School Board Candidate Michael Stewart:

Since joining the Ava School Board in April of 2017, you’ve voted:

– Against renewing contracts with the bus drivers.

– 1 yes / 4 no on bus driver pay raises.

– 0 yes / 3 no against hiring Transpar to analyze the Ava busing situation.

– 3 yes / 2 no on bus route sales and transfers.

Question #1: Can you help Douglas County voters understand why you’ve voted this way, and talk about your vision for a safe, affordable busing solution going forward?

I have learned a lot over the last three years. I have seen first-hand that we have some of the best teachers and staff in the state. They are hard-working, caring, and make our students their number one priority. With each vote that I have cast, I voted for what I felt was best for the students while being conscientious of taxpayer dollars. You have asked me to justify how I voted on 13 different situations over 3 years, all of which deal strictly with transportation. This would be too complicated and lengthy to explain in a write-up for the paper. School board videos are available for viewing online. I encourage anyone who has questions to watch these videos in which each topic is discussed and my opinions expressed.

As far as my vision for a busing solution going forward, I would love to see cameras on every bus. Most school districts in the state of Missouri already have cameras. These cameras monitor student behavior, help minimize bullying and bad behavior, can aid in identifying drivers who disregard the stop arm, and track when and where each student boards and exits the bus. I think a good transportation system is one that includes cameras. These cameras would be paid for by the Ava School District and would be of no cost to the drivers. Unfortunately, a majority of our bus drivers have filed a lawsuit to try and prevent this from happening. A few drivers have chosen to have cameras installed and already the cameras have proven to be useful. I hope we can put cameras on every bus soon.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if reelected this year?

I feel that over the last three years we have made some great improvements. We have added a school resource officer, added security cameras around campus, drastically increased the number of computers available to students, and increased internet bandwidth tenfold just to name a few. I want to continue making improvements to our school district. One thing I would like to see are more teachers hired so that class sizes can be reduced. We know that students learn better in small classes. I would also love to see an expansion of the vo-ag program. I believe giving students trade skills is important for preparing students to become productive members of society.

Two years ago, I served on a committee created to address the needs of our struggling readers who had characteristics of dyslexia. This committee researched programs and decided to begin using the Barton Reading and Spelling Program. This program is used with elementary, middle and high school students. It has been very successful in helping students become better readers. I am very proud to have been a part of this process and look forward to taking it to new levels. The last three years have gone by fast and it has been a privilege to serve on the Ava R-I School Board. Thanks.