McFarlin Youth Award Goes To….McFarlin

Submitted Photo

The Will McFarlin Youth Award was established in 1995 by Ava community members who witnessed the ongoing actions of a young man who had a heart to help where needed and selflessly serve those around him. Since then, this award has been given in his honor each year, by the Ava Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of an outstanding high school youth of good reputation, who serves others through community service and leadership, and models exemplary citizenship and character. The nominees for and winner of the award are chosen by the Awards Committee and the Chamber Board of Directors. It is the honor of the Ava Chamber of Commerce to announce that Ava High School Senior, Karcee McFarlin, has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Will McFarlin Youth Award.