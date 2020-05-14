May 7, 1970

Herald Archives

Top Speech Students At Ava High

Speech students of Mrs. Mona Decker who participated in the State Speech Festival held May 1 in Columbia were Robert Pettit, center, who received an excellent rating in radio speaking; Judy McCullough, left, who received an excellent rating in poetry reading; and Annabel Briscoe, right, who received an average rating in prose reading. Mrs. Decker stated that she was extremely proud of the performance of her students since they were competing with students from schools, both large and small, throughout the state.

