New PTA Officers

The Ava R-1 PTA held its final meeting of the school year last Thursday night with installation of new officers for the coming year. They are, left to right: Mrs. Wanda Williams, installing officer; Mrs. Jean Fossett, president; Mrs. Judy Davis, vice-president; Mrs. Sybil Gheer, second vice president; Mrs. Sally Galbraith, secretary; and Mrs. Edna Mae Davis, treasurer. Standing behind the women is Clyde Bell, PTA advisor.