Masonic Lodge Meeting

May 5 – This was our first person to person meeting since March 11, 2020 and it was a pleasure to see everyone. Supper was at 6:30 P.M. and was well attended. All Masons, their friends and families, are welcome to join us for supper.

We left the basement at 7:30 P.M. and went to the main lodge where lodge was opened in due form on the First Degree of Freemasonry. All Business was conducted in this degree. Those in chairs were: RWB Craig Carter, WM, WB Billy Stewart, SW, Darren Young, JW, Tom Williams, Secretary, RWB David Norman, Treasurer, WB David Emerson, JD, WB Rick Baker, SD, Brad Stannifer, Chaplain, and John King, Tiler.

Previous minutes of March 3,9, and 11th were read and approved as read. Dwight Emerson was initiated on the 9th of March, passed to the degree of Fellowcraft at Mansfield Lodge #543 on March 10, and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on the 11th day of March. His Grandfather was a Mason, his father David is a member of our lodge, and Dwight is now also a member of Ava Lodge #26. Dwight is currently enrolled at Texas A&M University.

RWB Norman stood and gave the treasurer’s report, updated the lodge on the new sign behind the lodge, and the new security light above the back door.

Brother John Shelton is still doing better and RWB Orvil Loge needs visitors. WB Ed Teeple also needs a call or a visit from members. WB Kevin Findley and Lois need our prayers and please give them a call.

Brother Dick Salgado stood and announced that a brother Mason, Kenneth Mendenhall , had contacted him regarding a ramp to enable him to get off the porch and into an automobile. RWVB Norman volunteered to go out to his home and see what was required. WB Byron Clark announced that Mansfield Lodge #543 would hold a regular meeting on Tuesday May 12, 2020 and no degree work is scheduled for that night. WB Rick Baker stood and announced that the Tri-County Shrine Club was selling onions.

Attendance was excellent for this meeting. Guests attending were: WB Byron Clark and Heath Carnall from Mansfield Lodge #543 and RWB Royce Wheeler from Robert Burns Lodge in Gainesville, Missouri.

No further business appearing, lodge was closed in due form, peace and harmony prevailing.