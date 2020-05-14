Mark Twain National Forest COVID-19 Initial Reopening Plan

ROLLA, (Mo.) May 8, 2020 – Mark Twain National Forest has initiated a plan to reopen recreation sites temporarily shut down. Some sites will reopen by June 1.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently announced the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, which began on May 4. While state “stay-at-home” orders may be lifted, there may still be a delay in reopening certain recreation areas on the Forest. This decision will be made on a case-by-case basis. Reopening will be done in phases similar to what is planned for recreation sites managed by the State of Missouri.

Phase 1, sites to be reopened by June 1:

Eleven Point Ranger District (573-996-2153): Greer Crossing Campground, and multiple day use sites and restrooms

Poplar Bluff Ranger District (573 785-1475): Pinewoods Lake Campground

Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District (573-438-5427): Silver Mines Recreation Area

Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District (417-967-4194): Paddy Creek Campground, Dry Fork Campground, Slab Town Day Use Area, Big Piney Trail Camp Day Use, and Carrington Pits Day Use Area

Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District (417-683-4428): Cobb Ridge Campground, North Fork Campground, multiple pavilion sites including Shell Knob and Noblett, and multiple day use areas and restrooms.

Salem Ranger District (573-729-6656): Site reopening expected to be delayed until later in June.

Availability of restroom facilities and potable water at sites will vary. Check the website or call the appropriate office for detailed information regarding a specific site.

To find the most up-to-date information, including projected reopening dates, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/status.

The Forest recreation site reopening plan was developed while considering workforce capacity and ability to provide service in a manner that ensures the safety of our employees and safeguards the sustainability of the resources we steward. The Forest will continue to collaborate with State and local officials, other Federal land management agencies, permittees, concessionaires, and partners to provide coordinated recreation site reopening decisions. The Forest Service continues to take risks presented by COVID-19 seriously and adjust our operations to meet changing information, safety protocols, and recommendations from federal, state and local officials.

Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local and state guidelines for social distancing and cloth face coverings. Some local businesses may remain closed. Remember to come prepared with all the supplies you need for the day.