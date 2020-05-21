Questions for School Board Candidate Mark Henry:

Since joining the Ava School Board in April of 2017, you’ve voted:

– For renewing contracts with bus drivers.

– 2 yes / 3 no on bus driver pay raises.

– 1 yes / 2 no on hiring Transpar to analyze the Ava busing situation.

– 4 yes / 1 no on route sales or transfers.

Question #1: Can you help Douglas County voters understand why you’ve voted this way, and talk about your vision for a safe, affordable busing solution going forward?

I always vote for what I believe is fair and best for the students of Ava. Weather [sic] it is a decision regarding the budget to ensure using our tax dollars wisely to give our students the best educational opportunities possible in a safe environment or staff issues that can only be discussed in closed session, I always vote for what I believe is best for the students. This question asks about more than 13 different votes over the last three years that only involved transportation. I considered every vote carefully and always voted for what I thought was fair and ultimately best for the students. There were different situations in every vote and I do not think I can explain that in a write up for the paper. However, my opinions were stated in open session and on video for everyone to watch which included discussions and my opinions stated in open session. I encourage everyone that has questions to watch these board meetings.

Moving forward I believe bus cameras for student and driver safety should be on every bus. The school district has already budgeted and purchased these cameras for all school owned and contractor owned buses. These cameras would be at no cost to the contractors. The school has covered the cost of buying and installing these camera so the contractors would have no added expenses. All the school owned buses and a few of the contractor owned buses have cameras installed already and they have proved to be useful in a few cases. These cameras include stop arm cameras to aid in police investigations for motorists that fail to stop for the stop arms along with cameras in the bus monitoring student activity. The camera usage agreement presented to the contractors is very much like and even more detailed than the usage agreements that were signed more than three years ago when radios were installed on the buses. I think a safe transportation system would be one with cameras considering most school districts in Missouri already have them and have proved to be valuable for student and driver safety.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if reelected this year?

If re-elected I will do what is best for the students as I always have. That should be the priority for a functional school board. Over the last three years I have learned a lot and have been very proud of the amount of student accomplishments. Ava athletic teams, band, choir, FBLA, FFA and many other Ava clubs have worked hard to obtain some remarkable achievements. They make everyone proud to be an Ava Bear and have paved a road for upcoming students to set their goals high. I cannot wait to see our students in action again. I have also been proud of the quality of teachers and staff that we have in the Ava R-I school system. Each one working hard to provide the best educational opportunities for our students in a safe environment. I will continue to make Ava Schools a good work environment for them and continue to recruitment and retain quality teaches [sic] and staff.

A couple great things that have been accomplished since I have been on the board is the addition of a school resource officer which has proved to be very valuable in student and staff safety. Also, we have added extra efforts in diagnosing dyslexia and assisting students with dyslexia read at high levels. Those are just a couple of the great things accomplished over the last three years.

My specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools if re-elected will start with the upcoming budget in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. I will work with Dr. Dial and the rest of the board to develop a school budget so students and teachers are able to continue a new school year with as minimal impact as possible. This is a challenge every school is facing now. Some answers are still uncertain pertaining to the school funding sources and these are situations school districts have never faced. We would all like to see school open at the beginning of the fall semester with every extracurricular opportunity available for our students while following new guidelines set by the state. This will include working to develop new protocols for safety to align our school with these guidelines regarding this pandemic.