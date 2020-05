Herald Archives

This week’s youngsters, from left to right: Beverly Ann and Carol Sue, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Russell, Ava; Linda Kay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Russell, Ava; Andy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Voyne Clinkingbeard, Ava; Kenneth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Voyne Clinkingbeard, Ava; Gene, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Wright, Ava; and Harold Ed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Grose, Ava.