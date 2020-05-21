Questions for School Board Candidate Lowell Strong:

Question #1: You were part of an Ava School Board that was able to renegotiate contracts and come to a working arrangement with the school bus drivers. What’s your take on the current relationship between the two parties and how do you propose to resolve it?

I think the current board is unwilling to work with the bus contractors due to unrealistic ideas. The majority of the current board think School Transportation can be done more economical than it’s being done now. All they need to do look at transportation numbers for surrounding districts and they could see we have the most cost-effective transportation system we can have. The road conditions and size of our school district make it a one of a kind and very unique district. Some of the current board members want the district to own the buses, hire drivers, hire a transportation director, hire mechanics and do the bus up keep in house. If this happens the districts transportation cost will go from a little more than 600 thousand to well over a million. The additional cost will come from money currently being used for other things, teachers’ pay, building improvements and etc. As for how to resolve the issue between the bus contractors and the board I think a committee of board members and bus contractors needs to be set up and issues pertaining to contracts, money and disciplinary actions needs to looked at by this committee and the committee brings a recommendation to the board for approval. I think the superintendent needs to be taken out of the contract, money and disciplinary actions negotiations, it’s the superintendent’s responsibility to direct the buses where to go, what time and etc. but it’s the boards responsibility to negotiate contracts, money and disciplinary actions.

I have been told by more than one past superintendent that our district has the most cost effective and trouble-free transportation system in the state, they loved it and said it almost ran itself and gave them more time to do other things. People need to ask themselves what has gone wrong, why is the board, the superintendent and the contractors at odds with each other? The contractors are pretty much the same people, the only thing that has changed is the board members and the administration. It’s my opinion communication is the best way to resolve an issue and it looks to me like one side is no longer willing to listen to the other side.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if reelected this year?

One of the biggest things I want to see is better communication between teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, students, contractors, the public and the board. It’s my opinion the best way to resolve an issue is to talk to others and ask for ideas to not only resolve an issue but also how to make things better.

Another problem we have is the food service. I hear complaints very often from students and parents and have heard complaints from teachers and administration about the quality of food being served. Some students only eat at the cafeteria one day a week the day chicken patties are served the rest of the week they bring their lunch or go hungry. I have been told by parents, teachers and school employees they will not let their kids eat at the cafeteria nor will they eat there. Something needs to be done about this, in the past the board has asked the superintendent to talk to OPPA and for a while the food got a little better but didn’t stay better. OPPA is a profit-based company maybe it’s time to look at a school-controlled food service.

Lowell Strong