Life at the Old Drive-In: Classic Cars, Muscle Cars, Street Trucks, and Rat-Rods Cruise Into the Former Sonic

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

It pays to have friends.

With a holiday weekend fast approaching, local gearhead Kristina Richards threw an idea at her friend, Delena Olson. Olson had recently acquired the former Sonic Drive-in building on North Jefferson street, next door to the Cedar Chandelier restaurant she already owned.

But she’d been too busy to do much with it.

“I told Delena I could get a cruise-in put together, “said Kristina Richards. “She would just have to handle getting some food and drinks over there.”

The deal was on.

Richards setup around 2:00 PM on Saturday, sitting next to her 1986 Grand National, powered by a turbocharged V6.

Other cars came and went over the course of the afternoon, with attendees hanging out in the shade or drifting over to the restaurant next door for a meal.

Richards said she hoped the event would become a summer fixture in Ava.

Watch the Cedar Chandeliers Facebook page for announcements of future events: facebook.com/Cedar-Chandeliers-Cafe-2707099449364021.