Letter to the Editor

In response to Jeanne Scriver’s editorial.

Dr. Brady wrote the “What If?” to stimulate people to think for themselves, do some research themselves and to question the information put out on the mainstream media, which our President of the United States said is “fake news”.

She mentioned that Dr. Brady had no statistics, well there are statistics for those who look. Just a few days ago, two doctors had a press conference to let the public know what the statistics are in California and the country concerning COVID-19. Dr. Daniel Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi, who have together over 40 years of experience in immunology and micro-biology and are currently with Accelerated Urgent Care; shared these statistics. These are their own statistics, not filtered by anyone. They are doctors caring for patients, not someone sitting in an office somewhere, like Dr. Fauci.

“California numbers from yesterday- [..] 12% of Californians were positive for Covid. The initial models were woefully inaccurate, they predicted millions of cases of death, not of prevalence or incidence, but death. That is not materializing.”

“What is materializing in the State of California is 12% positives.”

“You have a 0.03 of chance of dying *from* Covid19 in the state of California.”

“0.03 chance of dying of Covid in the state of California. Does that necessitate sheltering in place? Does that necessitate shutting down medical systems? Does that necessitate people being out of work?”

“96% of people in California who get Covid, RECOVER with no significant continuing medical problems”

“The prevalence number goes up and the death rate stays the same and gets smaller and smaller and smaller”

“What I want you to see is millions of cases, small amount of death and you will see that in every state”.

“New York State – they have been in the news a lot. Their numbers are critical.”

“39% of New Yorkers tested positive for Covid19 – this is public data online” (those who were tested 649,000 people)

“19,410 deaths – out of 19 million people. A 0.01% chance of dying from Covid19 in the state of New York. They have a 92% recovery rate”.

“Millions of cases, small amount of death”

“USA. This is a big one for us. 802,590 cases as of 22nd April 2020. We have tested over 4 million. That is double any other country, Germany at 2 million.”

“Gives us a 19.6% positive out of those who were tested for Covid 19. 64 million is a significant among of people with Covid”

“[Numbers] are similar to the flu. If you study numbers in 2017/18 we had 50-60 million with the flu. Similar death rate.”

“We always have between 37,000 and 60,000 deaths in the US, every single year. No “pandemic” talk. No shelter in place. No shutting down of businesses, no sending doctors home”

Does isolation, sheltering in home still make sense?

In response to Ms. Scrivner’s “facts say that if anything those numbers are lower not higher than the actual number of cases reported.” Well, Senator Scott Jensen, a physician in Minnesota, claimed that hospitals get paid more if Medicare patients are listed as having COVI-19 and get three times as much if they need a ventilator. “Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it’s a straightforward garden variety pneumonia that person is admitted to the hospital for – if they’re Medicare-typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5000. But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000”. He actually received a letter recommending him to record those deaths as such, even if the cause of death was from heart, diabetes, etc. and they had symptoms of COVID-19. So, yes, the numbers reported are most likely higher than the actual number of deaths accounted to COVID-19.

Dr. Knut M. Wittkoski, the former chief bio-statistician and epidemiologist at Rockfeller University Hospital, a veteran physician believes social distancing will only prolong the virus by preventing the natural development of “herd immunity.”

“All respiratory epidemics end when 80 percent of all people have become immune,” he said “Then if a new person gets infected, the person doesn’t find anybody else to infect. The best strategy you can do is isolate the old and fragile people – make sure nobody is visiting nursing homes – then let the children go to school and let people go to work… They have a mild disease. Then they become immune, and after two of three weeks, the epidemic is over.”

Does isolation, sheltering in home still make sense?

If we look at Scripture, Leviticus 13, the sick was quarantined, not the healthy. And that does not take anyone’s freedom away. The sick, the elderly with fragile health, those with weak immune systems, or those who have other health issues can stay at home (and should stay at home whenever there are any illness going around) and the healthy people can carry on as usual. That is freedom.

Peggy Charchol