Larry Sherrill, 76, of Windsor, Missouri, died early Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at his home in Windsor, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 9, 1943, in Wasola, Mo., the son of John Sherrill and Iris Ruth (Abel) Sherrill. On December 31, 1966, in Kansas City, Mo., he married Martha Jane Foose and she survives of the home.

Larry worked in the telephone construction industry for a number of years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, collecting cast iron skillets, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a member of Assembly of God of Windsor. On November 6, 2002, he gave his life to Christ and was a completely changed man.

In addition to his wife Martha, survivors include 3 children, Shawn Sherrill, Kansas City, Mo.; Lori Wheatley and her husband Gerry, Windsor, Mo., and Lance Sherrill and his wife Shiree, Warsaw, Mo.; 5 grandchildren, Jaina, Laira, and Jake Wheatley, and Adison and Shay Sherrill; a great-grandson, Braydon Wheatley; a sister-in-law, Ellen Sherrill, Jetmore, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Harlan, Harold, and Wayne Sherrill.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions to the Assembly of God of Windsor or Golden Valley Memorial Hospice in care of the Hadley Funeral Home, 405 E. Benton St., Windsor, MO 65360.