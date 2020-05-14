Kindergarten Enrollment

Enrollment for kindergarten at Ava R-I for the fall of 2020 will be by appointment on Tuesday May 19, Wednesday May 20, & Friday May 22.

To make an appointment, please call the elementary office at 417-683-5450. Our current office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Packets may be picked up in the front of the office prior to enrollment. Filling out your child’s enrollment packet in advance will make your appointment go by faster.

Parents enrolling a student will need to provide proof of residency (utility bill, personal property tax receipt, or rent receipt), shot record, birth certificate, proof of health insurance, and social security card (optional).

Enrollment sessions will be held in the Ava R-I School District’s Special Services building which is across the street from the Superintendent’s office. Please do not bring your child as we will not be screening.

If your child was in the preschool classroom of Debbie Byers, Connie Dean, or Stephanie Hall during this past school year, they will automatically be enrolled for kindergarten this coming fall.