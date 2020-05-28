Kevin Wayne Lambert, 43 years, 29 days old, Ozark, Missouri passed away on May 20, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield, MO with all his family by his side.

Kevin was born April 21, 1977 in Springfield, MO to Eldridge Leavon and Karen Marie (Koop) Lambert.

Kevin was currently working as a LPC, Licensed Professional Counselor with Burrell Behavioural Health in Springfield, MO.

On December 20, 2013, Kevin and Sherrie Eli were united in marriage at Harrison, AR and were blessed with two children.

Kevin was a Christian and set a Christian example for his boys to follow. He enjoyed woodworking, playing his guitar and most of all spending time with his boys, Sherrie and all his family and friends!

Kevin was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Burton a niece, Andrea Trujillo, and two uncles Joe Gifford and Bob Lambert.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrie of the home, two children, Riley Eli and Alex Lambert, his parents, Eldridge Leavon and Karen Lambert, seven siblings, Brenda Trujillo, Sharon Wheeler, Rick Lambert, Tom Koop, Ben Koop, Carrie Fitzgerald and Daniel Lambert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Kevin were Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Weaver Cemetery in Ozark, MO. A visitation was held prior to the service on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home.

Officiating was Pastor Buddy Boyd. Memorials may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.