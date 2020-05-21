Questions for School Board Candidate Kenny Fleetwood:

Since joining the Ava School Board in April of 2017, you’ve voted:

– For renewing contracts with bus drivers.

– 2 yes / 3 no on bus driver pay raises.

– 1 yes/ 1 no / 1 absent on hiring Transpar to analyze the Ava busing situation.

– 4 yes / 1 no on route sales and transfers.

Question #1: Can you help Douglas County voters understand why you’ve voted this way, and talk about your vision for a safe, affordable busing solution going forward?

It has been a pleasure serving on the Ava School Board the past 3 years, and I have learned a lot. We have an amazing staff and administration in place that truly care about the kids and make them the top priority. The Herald asked me to justify why I voted the way I did for 13 different times in the past 3 years and only about transportation. This would be very complicated and way to [sic] long to explain each one and the different circumstances with each vote. I stand by my votes and feel I was fair and did how I felt best for the students and the school, I understand that sometimes the votes we make may not be popular with some people or a group, but I have done what I think has been fair and best for all involved.

With moving forward, I would like to see the cameras installed on each bus. Having cameras are a common practice among school districts in Missouri, they will help with monitoring student behavior, will be able to see what happens when a complaint or behavior problems arise, identify vehicles that violate the bus stop arm when students are getting off or on the bus. The camera will be a very useful tool that will help to protect and be safer for the driver and students, that will help to make their job easier while transporting kids. The cameras and installation are 100% paid for by the school costing the drivers ZERO, and video footage will only be viewed when necessary with the driver and administration present. The majority of the drivers have filed a claim to stop them from being installed, the four routes that do have cameras have already proved to useful and beneficial. As a school board member and a parent, I don’t believe that we can be to [sic] safe and need to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our children, drivers and faculty.

Question #2: What other specific initiatives for improving Ava Schools will you propose if reelected this year?

In the past 3 years being on the school board, I feel we have made some great strides and improvement in the district. A full time resource officer commissioned by Sheriff Degase, maintenance shed big enough to pull in and work on buses, cleaned up the school campus by purchasing adjoining lots along Mansfield St, added over 700 computers in the 3 buildings and made the high school 1:1 (one student to one computer), approximately $600,000 in numerous capital projects keeping our facilities updated, and upgraded our computer network, just to name a few.

In the next 3 years if reelected I would like to work with the other board members to continue upgrading our facilities to increase student safety and expand opportunities for students to experience exposure to a wider variety of career opportunities, reduce classroom size, keep working on expanding vocational classes, get a budget in place that takes into consideration the state funding cuts while still meeting the needs of all students and keeping all staff at a competitive salary.