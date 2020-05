Herald Archives

Team members of the Ava Lumber Company entry in the Little League summer baseball program are, left to right (back row): Mark Murray, Larry Jarvis, Leroy Stillings, Allen Butterfield, Dan Witt, Randall Snelson and Dennis Bradshaw. Front row: Mitchell Holmes, Luke Hagaman, Dennis Posey, Mark Smith and Keith Jenkins. Standing behind the team is their manager, Ernest Cantwell.