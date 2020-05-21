July 26, 1945

Herald Archives

Wives of GI’s overseas have felt the loneliness blues, but Mrs. Olive Englehardt, 27, of Aurora, Illinois, wife of Private O. Englehardt, whose photo she is holding, has a proven recipe to cure those blues. Learning that the Lutheran Child Welfare Association of Aurora, Illinois was seeking to place children under its care in private homes, Mrs. Englehardt took the four boys into her home last February and on June 8 received their sister, Marilyn. She now hopes to adopt them all. Left to right, Mrs. Englehardt, Marilyn, age 10, George, age 11, Jimmie, age 9, Freddie, age 7, and Bobbie, age 6.