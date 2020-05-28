Julian Lee Allen

Julian Lee Allen, 29, passed away in Eustis, Florida on May 12, 2020. Julian was born July 15, 1990 to Terry Allen and Julie Cruz-Allen in San Diego, CA. He attended Mount Dora High School and continued schooling. He obtained an Associate Degree in Medical Assistance in 2013 from Southern Technical College.

Julian was a very talented screen printer. He loved to play guitar, skateboarding, the ocean and being in nature.

He is survived by his father, Terry (Tina) Allen; mother, Julie Cruz-Allen; brother, Terry Allen II; and two sons, Julian and Bryson Allen; grandfather, Menachem Chaim; grandmother, Elizabeth Cruz; great-grandmother, Laura Cruz; step-brother, Jeffrey Hofferberth; step-sister, Tiffany Hofferberth; nieces, Jaelah Allen, Braelynn Bell and nephew Elijah Day, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (to be announced in August 2020).