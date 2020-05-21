Janice Lafferty Caney News Douglas County Herald Correspondent

How long have you served as our correspondent?

20+ years.

What inspired you to assume this task?

Thought it important to let people know about our church.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Crochet and embroidery.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

Since 1976.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1969.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Fruit pie and vanilla ice cream.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Chicken-n-dumplings, chocolate cake (for family only).