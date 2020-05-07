James “Jim” Aborn

James Kenneth Aborn, 92 years, 4 months went to his Heavenly home on May 2, 2020 at his home with his wife, Leota and family by his side.

Jim was born January 2, 1928 in Bryant, MO to Charles Arlington and Elsie Evelyn (Scott) Aborn.

On February 5, 1950 Jim and Leota Hoover were united in marriage at Ava Highway Church of the Nazarene by Pastor Durham and to this union they were blessed with five children.

Jim was retired from working at Emerson Electric in Ava.

Jim was a Christian and a member of the Ava Highway Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed restoring old cars, doing any kind of mechanic work, carpentry, and he could do about anything. He also loved to tell stories about his childhood and he loved cats. Jim’s joy was his family!

He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Shawna Bair France, one son, John, a son-in-law, David Morrison, three brothers, and three sisters.

Jim is survived by his wife, Leota of the home, four children and their spouses, Lee & Marsha Aborn, Nancy & Don Bair, Patsy Morrison, and Kenneth & Carla Aborn, seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services for Jim were Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ava Highway Church of the Nazarene with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to service in the church. Officiating was Rev. Jim Hanson and Pastor Shane Weaver. Memorials may be made to Gideon's International.