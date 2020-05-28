Hiland Dairy Announces Virtual Cooking Lesson Contest to Help Make Endless Meal Preparation A Bit Easier

The company is also offering a year’s supply of Hiland Dairy products for the “In This Together” contest.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 22, 2020 – If you have always wanted a cooking lesson with a professional chef, Hiland Dairy is giving you a chance! Enter Hiland Dairy In This Together contest. You could be the recipient of a virtual cooking lesson with Hiland’s Team Milk Chef Alli (http://hilanddairy.com/chef-alli/ ) – and win a year’s supply of Hiland Dairy products.

Hiland recently launched the contest to address the crucial role that dairy plays in household meals and meal preparation. Now, maybe more than ever, families are gathering around the table to share meals and make memories. It is an excellent opportunity to remind them of milk’s role in bringing the family together. Hiland Dairy, the locally made, naturally delicious choice, has always played an essential part in meal preparation.

To participate, consumers just need to head to http://hilanddairy.com/together

The promotion runs May 4 through July 31, 2020 and the giveaway includes:

A One-Year Supply of Hiland Dairy (delivered in coupons)

A One-on-One Virtual Cooking Lesson with Chef Alli

For more information: #HilandTogether hilanddairy.com/together

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.