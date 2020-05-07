Guidelines for Yard Sales

The City of Ava and Douglas County asked that all yard sales and garage sales hold off while the “Stay Home Missouri” orders were in place. Now that the state orders have been lifted, yard sales can be scheduled.

Listed below are guidelines for those having yard sales in Douglas County during COVID-19.

Consider having yard sales outside if at all possible. If yard sale must be in a garage or building be sure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Be cautious and not have the sale if you are feeling ill.

Continue to practice good hygiene.

Wash your hands with soap and water especially after touching frequently touched items and surfaces. Using hand sanitizer does not replace hand washing.

Avoid touching your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.

Place signage asking people not to touch things they are not purchasing.

Place signage instructing people to wash all items purchased as soon as they return home

Social distancing of 6 feet and no more than 10 people in a group.