Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

May 3 – Here is the first day of May, where does time go? It is a rather windy first day of May, more like March, but otherwise nice and warm. My allergies are bothering to me today.

I remembered when we were kids we couldn’t wait for May first to go barefoot, now I am wearing sweat pants and a flannel shirt, shoes and socks.

We have certainly had to change a lot of things due to this pandemic but hopefully it will get better, of course I stay home a lot any way and don’t have much company. But I feel for the workers and young people. Lets keep praying for them.

Patty Stephens (my daughter) came and brought me groceries and visited yesterday. She also brought some moss and petunias and set them out. Then Joe and Belinda Heath visited me awhile yesterday evening.

Bertha and Dean Scherer were in Ava on Thursday.

Lots of people are gardening. Hopefully we will have a good growing season. Daughter Debbie Hutchison, in Moberly said the farmers are getting their corn planted up there.

Our thought for today: Jesus offers me abundant life.

My deepest sympathy to all who have lost loved ones, especially the Max Decker and Charlie Campbell families.

Birthday greetings go out this month to: Dovie Dooms the 2nd, Casey Owens the 15th, Debbie Stone the 16th, Kay Johnson 21st, Sirena Melton the 27th and oh yes I forgot Ella May Doughterty, the 12th.

Until next time take care and God bless.