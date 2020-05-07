Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

May 3 – Hello from our home to yours. Even though we have had to do things a little differently due to the Covid-19 precautions, we still have had many celebrations. Our employee of the month for March was Joyce Miller. Joyce works in environmental services and has been with us for 24 years. Our April employee of the month is Angie Wilkerson, RN, DON. Angie has been with us since November 2019. Both ladies are an asset to our team! Our March Safety Winners were Michael Foster, CNA, Kylee Hayes, CNA, Sue Egan, RN, Tracey Hathcock, CNA, and Leah Grubbs, RN, MDS Coordinator. Delphia Holmes kicked off the April birthdays with a drive through birthday parade in her honor. The rains didn’t stop her parade, over 50 cars came through holding signs, balloons or just honked to wish Delphia a happy birthday. Delphia said it was the best birthday she ever had. Barbara Cowart celebrated her birthday with a special cupcake made just for her. We gathered around her and sang Happy Birthday to her before she made a wish and blew out her candle. Flora Luna’s family helped her celebrate by giving her homemade cards, flowers and singing to her through her window. Flora was so happy to see her granddaughter and her great grandkids. We celebrated Karen VanPelt’s, Nina McCullough’s, Tea Broncho’s and Michael Foster’s birthday on the 22nd during our monthly birthday celebration.

Kaila has made individual packets for our residents based on what they like-crossword puzzles, painting, word search, cards, etc. and makes daily rounds with an activity cart offering them snacks, puzzles, books, music, bible studies, bottled water and drink mixes, and a variety of games they can do in room. Don Harden is still the checkerboard king because the employees have not been able to beat him yet.

Kaila and Cassie have been busy making paper flowers to display on doors for Mother’s Day and will be making corsages for the residents and employees to wear on Mother’s Day. Sheila Dunn, Rosa Collins, Don Harden and Linda Klein took turns helping plant flowers in the front flower beds. Barbara Cowart and Dorcas Rackley enjoy getting out in the park when it isn’t raining. Several of the residents have enjoyed watching me work in the flower beds but remind me to watch for snakes every time they see me.

American Family donated boxes of animal crackers to our residents and Century Bank gave us a generous gift card to purchase meals for our employees. Travis and his dog made window visits to all of our residents. We look forward to Travis and his dog visiting everyone again. Mother’s Day kicks off National Skilled Nursing Care week, so we are busy planning events to keep everyone entertained without having big group events.