FY2021 Law Enforcement Annual Grant Opportunity

SIKESTON – The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will offer grant funding to local law enforcement agencies beginning Friday, May 1. Regional grant funds may be used to cover the cost of equipment that will help reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries. Agencies may request equipment and must provide justification on how it will help reduce the number of fatalities and/or serious injuries. Application submissions will be accepted Friday, May 1 through Friday, June 5.

Awards are based on the following criteria:

Traffic data and statistics;

Proposed impact of the request on reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries;

Participation in enforcement campaigns with MoDOT Highway Safety Division, and;

Involvement with the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

Interested agencies may obtain an application on our website at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region or by contacting Heather Glastetter, Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety regional contact, at (573) 472-9089.