Ethel (Lafferty) Johnson

Ethel M. Johnson, 84, was born October 10, 1935 in Breedon, Mo. She died on April 30, 2020 in her home after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob, of Brighton, six children: Everett Baldwin (Dorothea) of Bois D’ Arc, Michael Johnson (Brinda) and Randall Johnson (Rebecca) of Halfway, Mo., Connie Epperson (Duke) of Bartlesville, OK., Douglas Johnson (Lisa) of Ozark, Pamela Mayhew of Aldrich, her dog Coco, one brother, Joe Lafferty of Breedon, one sister, Ruby Lejeune of Lacassine, LA, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, and friends. She dearly loved her children; and the grandchildren and great grandchildren were very precious to her.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Everett John Baldwin, one son, Russell Johnson, one grandson, Gregory Johnson, her parents, Ellis and Agnes Lafferty, two brothers, Melvin and Melvis Lafferty, and four sisters, Irene Lafferty, Lodene Hammond, Marie Stafford, and Ruth Lafferty.

Ethel is a retiree from Kraft Foods. Prior to this, she was employed by Zenith.

She accepted Christ as her savior at an early age, and was a longtime member of Noble Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Ethel was also a 4-H club leader for several years. Her hobbies included collecting stamps, angel figurines, coins, state spoons, ceramic ducks, and rocks. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, especially the birds and humming birds around her feeders, raising flowers and a garden, attending family and school reunions, and visiting with neighbors and friends; but her favorite thing to do was to have the entire family together on holidays.

Private family graveside services were held at White Chapel in Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday, May 5th. Online condolences can be left on Klingner-Cope White Chapel website.