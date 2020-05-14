Edwina Lou Meile, 80 years, 10 months, 20 days old, passed away on May 8, 2020 at 10:39 P.M. peacefully in Mercy Hospital with family by her side.

Edwina was born June 19, 1939 in West Union, West Virginia to William and Vice (Greathouse) Bonnell.

Edwina was a homemaker and loving mother.

Edwina and George were united in marriage September 6, 1958 in Ellicott City, Maryland and to this union were blessed with four children.

Edwina loved to go to the movies, play Bingo, go to the Senior Center to play Pitch, baking pies and cakes, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had thirteen grandchildren, Misty Cameron, Joshua Betson, Jamie Witherell, Heather Lidberg, Steven Meile, Ariel Metcalf, Dana Jacobs, Whitley Johnson, Oceanna Meile, Brianna Hendrix, Shianne Meile, Logan Meile, Michael Meile and fourteen great grandchildren.

Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Roger Bonnell and sister Jean Nicholson.

Edwina is survived by her four children, Michael Meile and his wife Dana of Squires, MO; Kim Benson of Augusta, West Virginia; Robin Betson and her husband Buck of Port Orange, FL; Steve Meile and his wife Kelly of Saint Regis, Montana. Her sister Shirley Coplin, brother Bill Bonnell, brother Michael Bonnell, sister Kathryn Smith, and sister Pat Helmick.

Funeral services for Edwina were Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation was 1:00 p.m. till service time. Officiating was Jessie Davidson. Burial was in the Ava cemetery.