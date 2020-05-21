Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

May 11 – Hello to all of you from here on our mountain. I know it has been a while since I wrote an article. It seemed since we were not having church, I didn’t have a lot to say. All the news was about the Covid-19, so no one wanted to hear more about that. Now, I am happy to report that we had church Sunday and it was a wonderful day. It was Mother’s day and a beautiful day to celebrate God. I know that you can worship and praise God anywhere and anytime, but there is just something special about being together with your church family.

We got to share together, talk and laugh, share our joys and our sorrows. This Sunday we got to celebrate being together again and our mothers. We had flowers for a few of our mothers. My little class made bouquets for their mothers. Then we gave flowers to the youngest; Easter Hampton, the oldest; Frances Hampton, the one with the most kids present; (now this one we had a three way tie) Megan Maggard won with three and a half and Deanna Porter and Jeanne Mitchell both had three.

We are so proud of all of our mothers for bringing their kids to church and teaching them about God.

We are going to start back to our Wednesday night Bible study too, so looking forward to seeing people come out and study and fellowship with us. We want to remember to keep praying for God to keep protecting us and to heal our land and to guide our leaders as they make decisions for our country. I know that many people didn’t like being told to stay home, but stay safe, and now that you can get out, God’s house is open on Sunday. Let’s remember who brought us through the trial and will be there today, tomorrow and the next day. He is just waiting to hear from you. Until next time God bless.