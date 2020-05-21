Drury Announces Customizable Master of Integrative Leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University announces the Master of Integrative Leadership degree program, which allows students to create a customizable graduate degree using stackable certificates. Students can earn a certificate quickly – in as little as nine months –then go on to complete their unique master’s degree if they choose.

Six certificate programs focused on leadership in high-demand fields are the building blocks. Most of these certificates are nested within several of Drury’s well-respected master’s programs but can be attained individually. They include:

Data Leadership

Business Ventures Leadership

Nonprofit Leadership

Public Service Leadership

Cybersecurity Leadership

Instructional Technology Leadership

To earn the Master in Integrative Leadership degree, students will complete two separate 12-credit-hour certificates, as well as two additional “connector courses” that challenge them to take what they’ve learned and apply it to their professional field through research and real-world projects. For example, an individual interested in leading a nonprofit organization could complete the Nonprofit Leadership and the Data Leadership certificates to enhance their ability to guide data-driven decision making in a large or small nonprofit organization.

“Our graduate programs have always focused on the practical application of leadership skills and strategic thinking in one’s chosen career,” says Dr. Regina Waters, associate provost of adult, online, and graduate education. “This new approach can be thought of as a modular master’s program that taps into the power of any of these degree programs and offers students a flexible way to learn new skills that put them in position to lead in their careers.”

Students can list the certificates on their resume as soon as they are completed, meaning they don’t have to wait until they finish the full master’s degree to begin claiming their education and new skills in the professional world. The connector courses will help students think deeply about how the two main disciplines intersect and how to apply those lessons right away in their own career.

The Master in Integrative Leadership was created in reaction to community needs with a focus on allowing students to design their educational path.

“Today’s leaders need to solve complex problems and versatility is key,” says Dr. Lori Slater, director of the Drury Leadership Collaborative and program director. “This program allows them to pursue credentials or a full degree that best fits their immediate needs and their career plans.”

The program begins in August 2020. No GRE is required for admission. To learn more about the degree or to apply, visit: www.drury.edu/graduate.