Douglas County Public Library To Open June 1 

The Douglas County Public Library will open for service inside the building on Monday, June 1.

The doors will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday mornings, from 9 a.m. – 12 noon. During those hours, patrons are welcome to use the library for 30 minutes. Social distancing will be required.

Half of the computer stations will be available for 30 minute usage. No one-on-one computer assistance will be provided. The staff will be wearing masks.

Returned library items are being quarantined three days before going back into circulation, consequently, all materials must be returned to the book drop.

If uncomfortable entering the building, curbside service is still being offered as an option. Please call the library at 417-683-5633 and let staff know when you arrive out front.

For additional information, or to register child(ren) for the summer reading program, call the library at 683-5633.