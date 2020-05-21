Douglas County Public Library Summer Reading Information

Children ages 3 to 18 can participated in the Douglas County Public Library’s 2020 Summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story.”

Currently, the library is offering curbside service only. Parents can call the library at 683-5633 to register their child. Upon arriving in the parking lot, call to let us know you are here to pick up your child’s summer reading log and a staff member will deliver it outside.

Prizes will be handed out at a later date to be posted on the library’s door and announced in the Douglas County Herald.

Participants ages 3 to 12 can pick up a new craft project each week, beginning June 1. Registration is required so that we know how many craft projects to prepare

For more information and to register your child, call the library at 683-5633.