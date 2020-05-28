Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 21, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 05/21/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 1,185 Last Reported 05/14/2020: 563

Year Ago Receipts: 593

Compared to a light test last week, steers steady, heifer calves under 500 lbs 2.00 to 5.00 higher, over 500 lbs steady. Slaughter cows bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 5% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600lbs was 24%.