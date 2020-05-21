Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 14, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 05/014/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 563 Last Reported 05/07/2020: 1,094

Year Ago Receipts: 1,223

Compared to last week, steers and heifers steady. Slaughter cows and bulls steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good, supply light. Muddy conditions persist as rain showers continue and the ground is saturated. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 49% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600lbs was 22%.