Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, May 7, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 05/07/2020.

Total Receipts:

This Week: 1,094

Last Reported 05/07/2020: 792

Year Ago Receipts: 718

Compared to a light test last week, steers and heifers steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Demand moderate to good, supply moderate. Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle futures sharply higher, providing some good news optimism for the cattle industry. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (37% Steers, 51% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 8% Replacement Cattle (59% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Cows, 31% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600lbs was 22%.