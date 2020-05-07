Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, April 30, 2020, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction. Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 04/30/2020.

Total Receipts: This Week: 792

Last Reported 04/23/2020: 1,105

Year Ago Receipts: 822

Compared to last weeks, steers and heifers steady. Slaughter cows 1.00 to 3.00 higher, slaughter bulls steady. Demand and supply moderate. Box Beef continues to set unheard of record prices as slaughter numbers falling way short as Packing Plants struggle to keep their work force intact. Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 43% Heifers, 11% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (53% Bred Cows, 47% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 30%.