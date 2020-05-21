Douglas County Commissioners Pay Natural Gas Bill, Interest on New Jail Facility

On Thursday, May 14, Douglas County Commissioners met with Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, District No. 1 Commissioner, Craig Cunningham, District No. 2 Commissioner, Lawson Curtis and County Clerk, Karry Davis.

During the session, commissioners signed a voucher for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fund in the amount of $663.89, paid to Summit Natural Gas of MO, Inc, for utilities at the jail.

The commissioners also signed court orders for the tax book.

On May 18, the Commissioners signed a voucher for the Law Enforcement Sales Tax Fun in the amount of $109,730.38 paid to Bank of Kansas City for interest payment.