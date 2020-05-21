Doris Ann Davidson, 65 years, 3 months, 14 days old, Ava, Missouri, passed away on May 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Doris was born February 2, 1955 in Douglas County, Missouri to Reverend Robert Lee Jessie and Vernita Mae (Nash) Loftis of Ava.

On February 10, 1973, Doris Loftis and Joe Davidson were united in marriage in Mansfield, MO and to this union they were blessed with three children.

Doris was a housewife and ran a successful internet business from her home.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She really loved her grandchildren. Doris played the piano at church since she was a teenager. She loved music and was a beautiful singer. Doris loved going to church and the Word of God and witnessing to others to further the Kingdom of God.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents.

Doris is survived by her husband Joe, three children, Joseph Lee Davidson and wife Jamie of Ava, Jessie Guy Davidson, Sr. and wife Rocksand of Ava, and Alisha Renita Reynolds and husband, Buack of Rogersville, seven grandchildren, Joseph W. Davidson, Toby Davidson, Sarah Cook, Celia Davidson, Jesse Davidson II, Buack Reynolds VII, and Luke Reynolds, two step-daughters, Shanell Haney of Pleasant Hope and Danielle Davidson of Aurora, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Doris were Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation was Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Burial was in the Turkey Creek Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Jessie Davidson and Sister Alisha Reynolds. Memorials may be made to the Turkey Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.