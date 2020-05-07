Cutting In

Michael Boyink/Herald

Ava’s hairdressers and barbers were doing a brisk trade on Tuesday, May 5th after Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong” Phase 1 plan allowed service businesses to reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Above, Stylist Vanessa Thomas (right) works with Ginger Gastineau (left). Below, barber Todd Miller works on Dusty Plumb and Gib Miller (right) cuts the hair of Ron Allen. Todd Miller remarked that they had a line waiting when they opened, and had been busy enough to stay until 10 P.M.