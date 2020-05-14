May 11 – I hope everyone had a Happy Mother’s Day. Those here for dinner were Diana and Butch Davis, David and Donna Dodson, Keith and Melanie Breeding, Quin and Macee, Megan and Reece Goforth. Others coming by were Chase Dodson, Dallee Porter, Deana Porter and mom, Michael Dodson and Cassandra Cornett. I had phone calls from Debra Reed, Brittany Torres and Mike Strong all of Kansas. I got cards and gifts and flowers that are very appreciated.

Donna Dodson was here on Monday. Reece Goforth of Springfield had been at her and David’s.

Donna was here on Tuesday and Macee came with her on Wednesday.

Michael Dodson and Bruce Sterling went fishing on Tuesday. Bryse visited Mike several days this week. He and Chase did some turkey hunting.

Donna and Macee came by on Friday.

Donna, Megan, Macee, Quin and I had lunch in town and went grocery shopping on Saturday

Bradley Williams of Branson visited Megan Goforth and family on Saturday.

Reece cut Quin’s hair on Sunday afternoon. Quin helped David and Donna do some chores on Sunday evening.