County Library to Host Summer Reading Program

There is still time for children ages 3 to 12 and teens ages 13 to 18 to sign up for the Douglas County Public Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story.”

The program features folk and fairy tales.

The library is also opening to the public June 1.

However, the staff will continue to offer curbside service for those who prefer it. Parents can call the library at 683-5633 to register their children, or stop by to pick up the fun packet and reading log. Prizes will be distributed at a later date, and standings will be posted on the door, as well as announced in the Douglas County Herald.

Summer reading participants ages 3 to 12 can pick up a new craft project each week beginning June 1. The program continues through July. Registration is required so library staff members will know how many craft projects to prepare.

For more information or to register children, call the library at 683-5633.