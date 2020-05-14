Council on Aging- Ava Senior Center – Tommy Robertson

May 11 – Even with more of the state being open with their businesses, Senior Age in Springfield have not told us when we can open and what the guidelines will be. Stay tuned!

We use full moon names that were used during Indian and Colonial times to help track the seasons. Depending on the tribe, May’s full moon was called the Full Flower Moon, or Mother’s Moon, or Milk Moon, or Corn Planting Moon. It marked the time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to frosts, and plants in bloom. But be careful – folklore says clothes washed for the first time in the full moon will not last long.

If you live in the city limits and are housebound and need help with your meals, we can help. Just give Wanda a call at 683-5712 between the hours of 8 and 2.

Did you know that cars were mentioned in the Bible? Acts 5:12 says they were in a Honda at Solomon’s Porch.

Our education system says, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” – Albert Einstein

If you made a tax appointment way back when, we will be calling you to let you know when we will be open to reschedule you for another appointment. Don’t lose your paperwork!

Remember that things don’t make you happy; people do.

From my Mom’s Bible – He saw your ability before He gave you the opportunity.

Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar. “Get out of here!” shouts the bartender; we don’t serve your type.”

Until next week, have a good ‘un.