Council on Aging – Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We still have not heard anything from Senior Age in Springfield. The Center continues to make up frozen meals and distribute to seniors. Until we know something definite, I encourage you to stay happy, stay healthy and stay calm.

If my body is ever found on a jogging trail, just know that I was murdered somewhere else and dumped there!

We look forward to the time when we can come back together and play cards again, shoot a game of pool, put puzzles together, and sit down and eat together without being six feet apart.

How do you pass the salt and pepper at six feet apart? Here, catch!

For sale: Parachute. Only used once; never opened.

Surely after all this, they will have to extend the tax preparation date from July 15. We can always file for an extension, so don’t worry about it.

You know you are getting older when your knees buckle, but your belt won’t.

From my Mom’s Bible – An excuse is a skin of a reason stuffed with a lie.

Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.