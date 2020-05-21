Council on Aging Ava Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

When word comes down from Senior Age in Springfield, we will let you know when we are opening back up for you to come in and fellowship around the table and eat with us. In the meantime, just have a little more patience.

If money doesn’t grow on trees, how come banks have branches?

We do want you to be safe and if you go out to the store and want to wear a mask and gloves, then do. Not everyone is, but if you want to be safe, then you can.

If you need help with your food supply, and you are 60 or over and homebound, let us know and we can deliver to you within the city limits. Just call 683-5712 and talk with one of the ladies.

With all of this rain, it brings to mind the saying, “I fought the lawn and the lawn won!”

From my Mom’s Bible – Grace is God reaching down; faith is man reaching up.

You know you are getting older when a fortune teller wants to read your face.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.